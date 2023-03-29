Steam to stop supporting Windows 7, 8 and 8.1. What does it mean for gamers?

As we approach the next leap year 2024, gamers who still use Windows 7, 8 or 8.1 are going to face a big change that could affect their gaming experience. Steam, the popular online game distribution platform, has announced that it will officially stop supporting these operating systems from January 1st, 2024. This means that the Steam Client will no longer run on these versions of Windows, and gamers will have to update to a more recent version of Windows in order to continue playing their favorite games. Steam will officially stop supporting the Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 operating systems in 2024.

Why is Steam doing this?

According to Steam, this change is necessary because core features in the platform rely on an embedded version of Google Chrome, which no longer functions on older versions of Windows. In addition, future versions of Steam will require Windows feature and security updates that are only present in Windows 10 and above.

What does this mean for gamers?

If you're a gamer who still uses Windows 7, 8 or 8.1, you will need to update to a more recent version of Windows in order to continue using Steam and any games or other products purchased through Steam. While support won't end until 2024, it's strongly recommended that you update sooner rather than later.

What are the risks of not updating?

Computers running Windows 7, 8 or 8.1 are already at risk because Microsoft ended security updates and technical support for these operating systems. This means that any new malware or exploits will not be patched, leaving your PC, Steam and games vulnerable to poor performance, crashes, and security breaches. Not updating to a more recent version of Windows means that you will continue to be at risk of these threats, and your Steam account and other services may be compromised.

What can gamers do?

If you're still using Windows 7, 8 or 8.1, the best course of action is to update to a more recent version of Windows as soon as possible. This will not only ensure that you can continue using Steam and playing your favorite games, but it will also protect your PC and personal information from security threats.

