This 15-year-old can run a startup but not a LinkedIn account. Know why

After LinkedIn banned Kiran Quazi, SpaceX's newly hired 14-year-old software engineer, another young professional has opened up on not being able to connect with people on the popular networking site. 15-year-old Eric Zhu, a high-schooler who is running a startup and serving as an investor, on Friday shared that he had to tell his new employee that he has been banned from LinkedIn. Eric Zhu. (Instagram )

“I had to tell my new employee that I got banned from linkedin for being 15 years old today…” Eric tweeted.

According to LinkedIn policy, the user has to be at least 16 years or older to join the platform.

The post has garnered over 6 lakh views and 3500 'likes' at the time of writing this report.

Many Twitter users were amused to learn the reason behind Zhu's absence from LinkedIn while others resonated with the experience.

“Stopping you from having an account is definitely the best use of their time,” said one.

“That’s a GREAT reason to tell someone that you were banned!” commented another.

“Facing the same issues some policies need to change! @LinkedIn please 15 yr olds need a chance,” tweeted someone else.

Zhu is a high school student in Indianan, US. He has described his company Aviato as the “ultimate startup search engine for venture funds.” Aviato has reportedly raised $1M in pre-seed funding from investors including Tom Preston-Werner, the founder of GitHub and the owners of Sacramento Kings- an American professional basketball team.