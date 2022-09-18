This new device can measure changing size of tumours below skin

Engineers have developed a small, non-invasive device with a stretchable/flexible sensor that can be attached to the skin to measure the changing size of tumours below. The results come instantaneously in the smartphone as the battery-powered device is pressed on.

The researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University say, the device named ‘FAST’ (Flexible Autonomous Sensor measuring Tumours) is a new, quick, economical, hands-free, and accurate way to test the effectiveness of cancer drugs. They believe it could lead to new directions in cancer treatment.

Why was this research required?

Finding new therapies for cancer is slow because technologies for measuring tumour regression from drug treatment take weeks to gauge response. The natural biological variation of tumours, the limitations of existing measuring approaches, and the relatively small sample sizes make drug screenings difficult and labour-intensive.

“In some cases, the tumours under observation must be measured by hand with callipers,” says Alex Abramson, first author of the study. However, the use of callipers to measure soft tissues is not ideal, while the radiological approaches being time-consuming makes it hard to get continuous data for real-time assessment.

In this device, FAST can detect changes in tumour volume on the minute-timescale. Whereas the traditional calliper methods often require week-long observation periods to measure changes in tumour size.

How does the device work?

The sensor of this new device comprises a flexible and stretchable skin-like polymer and is connected to a small electronic case. The device measures the strain on the membrane depending on how much it stretches or shrinks and sends that data to linked smartphone.

The researchers say the breakthrough is in the device’s flexible electronic material. It is gold coated on top of the skin-like polymer, which develops small cracks when stretched, resulting in changing the electrical conductivity of the material. These crack propagation and exponential changes in conductivity can be mathematically associated with changes in dimension and volume.

The engineers have thoughtfully overcome the concern of the sensor weight squeezing the tumour, which can compromise measurements. For this, they have designed the mechanical properties of the flexible material similar to the skin.

How significant is ‘FAST’ over other techniques?

According to the researchers, the new device offers at least three considerable advances.

1. It offers continuous monitoring, as the sensor is physically linked to the mouse which is under experiment and remains in place over the entire experimental period.

2. The sensor is flexible enough to enshroud the tumour, therefore, able to measure shape changes that are difficult to determine with other methods.

3. 'FAST' is both autonomous and non-invasive.

(With inputs from ANI)

