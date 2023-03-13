Uncover the secrets of Minecraft's desert biome with archaeology update

Minecraft's latest 1.20 update has uncovered a treasure trove of new features, including the long-awaited archaeology update. This new addition allows players to explore the desert biome in search of ancient relics, adding a new layer of depth to the already popular gameplay loop.

The archaeology update introduces a block called "suspicious sand," which can only be found in the desert. Players can use a newly added tool called "the brush" to uncover hidden artifacts in the sand, including pottery shards that can be combined to create a pot with a unique pattern. These patterns tell unique stories, adding a touch of historical significance to the game.

Mojang, the game's developers, seem to be trying to give more meaning and utility to the desert biome, where pyramids and wells already exist. The archaeology update also hints at the existence of an ancient civilization that once thrived in the desert, as suggested by the unique pottery designs. These designs feature an individual with their arms in the air, a bow and arrow, a skeleton head, and a cut gem, most likely a diamond. These patterns offer players a glimpse into the society that once existed, and the secrets it holds.

The skeleton head design is particularly intriguing, as it raises questions about the origin of the undead monsters that currently plague the game. The design could be that of a normal skeleton, indicating that these monsters existed in Minecraft's ancient days. Alternatively, it could be a wither skeleton, which would suggest that the ancient civilization had the ability to travel into the Nether.

Also read | Master Minecraft architecture: Build your dream mansion step-by-step

Mojang has promised to continue building on archaeology as a mechanic, meaning that players may see even more fascinating updates in the future. With its latest update, Minecraft has once again proven that it is more than just a game, but a journey through time and history.

Minecraft is available on various platforms, including Mobile, PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.