Want to buy iPhone 14? Get this variant at less than 60,000

Apple's iPhone 14, which was launched in September, can be yours at a huge discount. The offer is applicable on the phone's 128GB variant, which has a starting price of ₹79,900 on Apple's website. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, however, you can buy the device at less than ₹60,000 from Amazon.

Discount on iPhone 14 128GB variant

As per Live Hindustan, the variant is available for ₹77,900 on the e-commerce platform, a discount of ₹2,000 at 2.5% on the maximum retail price (MRP). On this, customers save ₹5,000 more by paying for the product using HDFC Bank's credit or debit card; this further reduces the cost to ₹72,900.

In addition to this, customers save up to ₹16,300 more by availing an exchange offer, under which they swap an old phone for the incoming iPhone 14. The final discounted price, therefore, is ₹56,600, down 29% from the original MRP.

It should be noted that the actual exchange amount will be depend on the condition of the device being given away.

Other variants of iPhone 14

iPhone 14 is offered in two other variants as well: 256 GB and 512GB. On Apple's website, these are priced at ₹89,900 and ₹1,09,900, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON