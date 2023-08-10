WhatsApp developing ‘Passkeys’ for user verification, says report. Check details
According to the report, the feature is being developed to bring more safety and security to the instant messaging service.
WhatsApp is developing a ‘Passkey' to bring more safety and security to the platform, and the feature is set to be introduced in a future update of the app.
This is according to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to the Meta-owned messaging service. WABetaInfo found the Passkey feature in the latest WhatsApp for beta for Android 2.23.17.5 update.
What is a Passkey?
It is a short sequence of numbers and characters used for authenticating the identity of a person using an app. Acting in the form of a security code, it ensures authentication only for approved devices.
How will it work in this case?
To explain this, WABetaInfo shared this screenshot:
As seen above, the Passkey, in this case, will provide people with a ‘simple way to sign in safely’ and must be activated by moving a toggle. It will use an individual's fingerprint, face and screen lock (one of these, depending on the user's choice) and help them sign in safely by verifying their identity.
Also, you are not required to remember the Passkey; it will be safely stored in your Google Support Manager.
Availability
As the feature is still under development, it is not available even for beta testers. This means that a public availability is far off, and it may be several months before the launch takes place.
