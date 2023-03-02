Home / Technology / Xbox and Star Wars unite to create a Mandalorian-inspired gaming experience

Xbox and Star Wars unite to create a Mandalorian-inspired gaming experience

technology
Published on Mar 02, 2023 09:00 PM IST

To celebrate the release of The Mandalorian Season 3, Xbox has teamed up with Lucasfilm to create new gaming gear modeled after Din Djarin, Grogu, and a massive one-of-a-kind gaming station modelled after Grogu’s hovering pram

Xbox and Star Wars join forces with The Mandalorian-themed bundle
Xbox and Star Wars join forces with The Mandalorian-themed bundle
Edited by Paurush Omar

Xbox and Lucasfilm have joined forces to take gamers to a galaxy far, far away with their latest collaboration. To celebrate the highly anticipated release of The Mandalorian Season 3, Xbox has launched a new gaming bundle modelled after the iconic series. Fans can now win new Xbox consoles, controllers, and even a one-of-a-kind gaming station modeled after Grogu's hovering pram.

The bundle includes two new consoles inspired by the beloved characters of The Mandalorian series. The Series X is adorned with Din Djarin's sleek beskar armour, while Grogu's signature green color is reflected in the design of the Series S. The matching green controller is bundled with a special edition hoodie modelled after Grogu's oversized jacket.

Fans from around the world can enter the sweepstakes to win these prizes by retweeting the official tweet between March 1 and May 11. But for one lucky United States-based fan, there is a chance to take home the ultimate gaming station: the Pram XL.

This immersive gaming experience is a replica of Grogu's hovering pram, complete with a Grogu Series S console and controllers, built-in screen, massage cushions, cup holders, and a place to store controllers and headsets.

This collaboration between Xbox and Star Wars offers gamers the chance to upgrade their gaming experience and immerse themselves in the world of The Mandalorian.

