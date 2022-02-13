Air hostess’ dance moves to A P Dhillon’s Excuses is a must-watch

A P Dhillon is now a household name and his song Excuses has sparked a viral trend on Instagram and many other social media platforms. This time, it is an air hostess who has taken to her Instagram page in order to share a video of herself in uniform, grooving to A P Dhillon’s Excuses.

The video opens to show that this air hostess is in fact at an airport as she takes part in this trend. She walks back and then towards the camera with a lot of swag as she lip-syncs to A P Dhillon’s hit song Excuses. She can be seen acing the expressions as well as the lyrics to the song throughout this video that has now gone viral.

Uma Meenakshi, the poster of this video, shared it with a caption that reads, “Dil tera jab tutuga to pata laguga.” It is complete with a heart emoji. The viral video is definitely worth a watch as viewers can see the SpiceJet air hostess grooving to A P Dhillon’s hit number.

Watch it here:

This viral lip-sync video was posted on Instagram around four days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh likes. It has also received several positive and encouraging comments from Instagram users.

Many have taken to the comments section to flood it with heart, fire or clapping emojis. “Beautiful,” complimented an Instagram user. “Gorgeous look and dance,” posted another. “Nice,” commented a third. “Super dance,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?