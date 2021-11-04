Akshay Kumar recreates ‘side wala swag’ from Phir Hera Pheri, post sparks viral trend

Akshay Kumar, a few days ago, to promote his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi, took to Instagram to share a special image. In the picture, he is seen recreating a pose from his movie Phir Hera Pheri that released back in 2006. He even added that it is called ‘side wala swag’. His post has now sparked a trend and people are sharing pictures imitating the same pose.

“Side wala swag! That’s my waiting pose for #Sooryavanshi to hit cinemas on 5th Nov. Strike your favourite pose and share it with hashtag #WaitingPoseForSooryavanshi. I would invite the coolest ones to pose with me in real. Jaldi karo, I am waiting,” he wrote.

Take a look at the post:

Actor Katrina Kaif who is also a lead in the film, besides Kumar, took to Instagram to share a picture of her ‘side wala swag’.

Take a look at others who posted their images.

Sooryavanshi is all set to have a theatrical release on November 5. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020. However, it was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

What are your thoughts on the trend?