Albert Einstein's 1939 atomic bomb warning letter sold for 32.7 crore at auction

A copy of a letter signed by Albert Einstein, which played a key role in the development of the first atomic bomb, was recently sold for $3.9 million (approximately ₹32.7 crore) at a Christie’s auction. The letter, originally addressed to US president Franklin D Roosevelt in 1939, warned of the potential for nuclear weapons and urged the US to begin its own research, ultimately leading to the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II. Einstein's 1939 letter, warning of nuclear weapons, sold for ₹ 32.7 crore at auction.(Pixabay)

A warning that changed history

The original letter, which is part of the Franklin D Roosevelt Library’s collection in New York, was Einstein’s attempt to alert President Roosevelt to the possibility that Germany could be working on nuclear weapons. In the letter, Einstein highlighted recent advancements in nuclear physics, stating that uranium could be turned into "a new and important source of energy". He warned that this energy could be used to create "extremely powerful bombs".

Einstein, who had fled Europe with fellow physicist Leo Szilard due to Adolf Hitler's rise to power, felt the urgency to act. His letter helped persuade the US government to accelerate its research into nuclear fission, leading to the Manhattan Project and the eventual development of atomic bombs.

Christie’s senior specialist for Americana, books, and manuscripts, Peter Klarnet, described the letter as “one of the most influential letters in history.” Written in the summer of 1939, it would forever change the course of the war and human history by setting in motion the nuclear arms race.

According to Business Insider, the copy that sold at auction was the only version in private hands. It was part of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s collection, having been purchased in 2002 for $2.1 million. Prior to that, it belonged to publisher Malcolm Forbes, who acquired it from physicist Leo Szilard’s estate.

Einstein’s "great mistake"

Though Einstein played a crucial role in advancing the US nuclear programme, he later expressed deep regret. He considered his involvement in the development of nuclear weapons his "one great mistake". After learning about the devastation caused by the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, Einstein reportedly lamented, "Woe is me," recognising the enormous toll these weapons took on humanity.