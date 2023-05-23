American digital creator imitates Uorfi Javed's fashion, netizens in splits

Uorfi Javed's unique fashion sense has made waves across the country. From her wearing a barricade outfit to dressing up like a tree, Uorfi's fashion choices have caught the attention of many. Now, an American digital creator has recreated one of Uorfi's looks, and his video has left many people in splits. American influencer imitates Uorfi Javed.(Instagram/@Chang Hee Kim)

In the video shared by Instagram digital creator Chang Hee Kim, you can see him wearing an outfit similar to one worn by Javed. The video opens to a clip showing Uorfi wearing a pair of jeans as her top. In the next shot, Chang Hee Kim can be seen imitating her style. He even does a catwalk in his room. In the post's caption, he wrote, "Even my cat didn't approve."

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 26,000 times. Many Instagram users have also shared comments on the post sharing their reaction to Kim's video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Bruh, I hope those jeans were old." A second added, "Let's talk about the cat, that reaction was just so real, poor soul saw something she wasn't supposed to see." A third shared, "I am dying and crying at the same time." "Lol, this is hilarious," expressed a fourth.