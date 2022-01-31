Home / Trending / Amul’s Wordle-related post impresses many, some point out this oversight
Amul’s Wordle-related post impresses many, some point out this oversight

Amul took to Twitter to share their Wordle-related post.
The Wordle-related picture by Amul on Twitter prompted people to share different replies.(Twitter/@Amul_Coop)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 05:32 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Wordle is the latest word-guessing game that has taken over the Internet. Many are totally invested in solving this puzzle that daily presents people with a new word to guess. Even if you have never played the game, there is a chance that you have seen posts related to it on your social media feeds. Amul too joined in with their interesting and creative post. While the share impressed many, a few didn’t deter from pointing out a certain oversight.

“The web based word game that’s become a viral sensation!” they wrote and posted an image. The image shows the iconic Amul girl playing the game on her phone. “The Wordle for Butter!” is also written on the creative.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 2,400 likes and counting. It has also accumulated several appreciative comments.

“Superb ad,” wrote a Twitter user. “Two of my favs… Amul and Wordle,” expressed another. “Nice one,” commented a third.

A few pointed out that there is a mistake in the picture. They shared that the colours shown in the mobile screen doesn’t match with the ones on the keyboard. For the uninitiated, if you end up selecting the right letter in the right spot, then it shows up in green colour.

“This would've been the best thing Amul has done in a very long time, advertising-wise, if not for the completely random selection of colours on the keyboard. Attention to detail matters,” wrote a Twitter user. “That wrongly highlighted keypad is what bothers me,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Amul?

