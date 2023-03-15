Anil Kumble shares four important life lessons, says 'never give up'

Former cricketer Anil Kumble is often regarded as one of the best cricketers in the Indian cricket team. He recently discussed his approach on overcoming obstacles and hurdles in cricket and in life. The former Team India coach wrote extensively on LinkedIn on the skill of handling adversity and remaining composed in the midst of challenges.

"As someone who has faced many tough challenges and setbacks in life, I know how easy it can be to give up and lose hope. But I also know that when we refuse to quit and keep pushing forward, even in the face of adversity, we can achieve great things and inspire others to do the same. One of the moments that taught me the power of never giving up was when I bowled with a broken jaw against West Indies in 2002. Despite the excruciating pain and the risk of further injury, I kept going because I believed in myself and my team," wrote Kumble in a post. He further explained more about resilience, perseverance, teamwork, and inspiration.

Take a look at the post:

Anil Kumble shares life lessons.(LinkedIn/@AnilKumble)

This post was shared one day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 13,000 times. Many people have even commented on the share.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "While growing up, we had their cricket cards we played with, and Anil Kumble sir, yours was especially the one that I would never share with anyone. Honoured to have read your version of the story from the legend himself. Really admire you for your resilience, great temperament, and perseverance." Another person added, "Well said Kumble Sir. Very inspiring." "You have been an inspiration to millions across generations, and every quality you write here about is very well seen in abundance in you... and you did what you did without any noise. That makes it even more awesome," commented a third.