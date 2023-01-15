At Kota junction, vendors sell kachoris on plates made of Chemistry paper. Netizens react

A Twitter post on how one could not even enjoy street food without being reminded of studies in Kota has taken all over social media and has left many joking and reminiscing about their days at the IIT coaching hub. The now-viral tweet is complete with an image of kachoris resting on plates made from Chemistry question paper.

(Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman’s inspiring words to student during Yuva Shakti Samvad in Kota wins hearts online)

“Kota mai kachori bhi padhai karte hue khaani padti hai (In Kota, kachori needs to be consumed while studying),” read the caption of the picture shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the handle @Kulfei. The image, taken at Kota Junction, shows two plates of kachoris, one half eaten and the other fresh, on paper plates made of Chemistry questions, and it has sparked chatter online.

Take a look at her Twitter post below:

Kota mai kachori bhi padhai karte hue khaani padti hai. pic.twitter.com/hIs1PAGO3g — Anushka (@Kulfei) January 12, 2023

Since the tweet was made on January 12, it has received more than 1.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received over 3,700 likes and several comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the post:

kota wale ka to manna hai ki kachori khaane se pet ache se saaf hota hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/CysI81k0WC — Raman Sharma (@_rmn_sharma) January 13, 2023

Yeh toh kuch bhi nahin, ek baar ek dukan wala kachori dete hue jee mains kaa paper solve kr rha tha https://t.co/vLtOC59YYp — Mankading2.0 (@Mankading2_0) January 13, 2023

Kyoki kachori vala bhi IIT ka aspirant reh chuka h😬👍 — Divyang Rajput (@A_Memer_Boy) January 14, 2023

Kadhi Kachori 🫠 — Yash Gupta ⚡⚔️ (@FlyingMaroon) January 14, 2023

One individual joked that they used to eat kachori or patties when they wanted to revise, while the other shared that if answer sheets also became paper plates, then re-evaluation could be done while eating kachoris.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON