Australian traveller impressed by Rajdhani Express food, says it's 'first class'

Published on Feb 15, 2023 03:35 PM IST

An Australian citizen travelling on Rajdhani Express shared that he loved having the food on the train. He even shared a picture with the train staff.

Australian traveller shares about food on Rajdhani express.(Twitter/@sbabones)
ByVrinda Jain

Indian food has gained a fan following across the globe. Many people visit restaurants to get the authentic taste of Indian delicacies. Not only that, some people may even do food tours in our country! However, for one Australian, he was impressed by the food he was served on Rajdhani Express.

Salvatore Babones posted a picture of his dinner from the Rajdhani Express on Twitter. He ate chicken curry, rice, roti, dal, and curd. Babones also shared a picture of himself with the train staff.

In the tweet, he wrote, "This is 2nd Class food on India's national railways? It tastes First Class to me! I'm very impressed, Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw. You should make Mr. Narendra Kumar your international brand ambassador. Five stars for the kitchen in the Rajdhani Express. -- UPDATE: free ice cream!"

Take a look at his tweet here:

This tweet was shared two days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed by 24,000 people. The pictures have also been reshared, and many even left comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the Twitter comments section said, "I have always liked the food on the Rajdhani Express between New Delhi-Mumbai sector. Great train with great service/facilities. Next time I am in India, I definitely wish to travel with #VandeBharat Express between New Delhi to Varanasi. " Another person added, "Thank you, Prof, for highlighting it." "The good thing is perfect quantity. 2 chapatis, little rice, 2 dishes. Nothing to be wasted," wrote a third.

