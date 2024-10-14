Bengaluru man slams Swiggy Instamart for adding free tomatoes to his order, calls it ‘dark pattern’

A Bengaluru-based product designer has slammed Swiggy Instamart for adding free tomatoes to his order, calling it a "dark pattern" from the quick commerce platform. Chandra Ramanujan noted that customers do not have the option to remove the free add-on which was automatically added to his cart. His screenshot on X shows 500 grams of tomatoes added to his order for free. A Bengaluru man called out Swiggy Instamart for adding free tomatoes to his order (Representational image)

“Very bad design in Swiggy Instamart, where an item is automatically added to my cart. I don’t want tomatoes but I cannot remove it from my cart,” Ramanujan wrote on the social media platform X. “Even if I am not paying for it, this is basket sneaking which is a dark pattern.”

A dark pattern is a design trick used by websites or apps to make users do things they might not really want to do - like buying something extra, signing up for something, or giving away personal information. Dark patterns can make it difficult for users to opt out, cancel subscriptions, avoid additional charges, or protect their privacy.

In this case, Ramanujan conceded that he was not being asked to pay additional charges for the tomatoes, but called it a dark pattern nevertheless.

Take a look at his post below:

Social media users were largely surprised by his post, although many agreed with the Bengaluru product designer whose X post has been viewed over 68,000 times.

“I’m trying to understand this better - if it’s free, is it still considered a dark pattern? I do understand that you’re unable to remove it,” asked one X user.

“I don’t want something but it’s coming anyway. Dark pattern by definition. Doesn’t matter if it’s free,” Ramanujan responded.

“Customer must have the final say. Offer freebies but costumer must decide yes or no. Swiggy is losing it's way & Zomato is becoming very dominant briskly. We need a brand that generates profits for businesses & serves us, the consumer better,” another person said. A third noted how Zepto, another key player in the quick-commerce space, gives users the option to remove freebies.

One person theorised that the Swiggy Instamart store had too many tomatoes and advised Ramanujan to pass them on to someone in need.

“The problem isn’t that I’m getting tomatoes. The problem is that basic expectations of e-commerce aren’t being respected. I should have full control as a consumer of what I choose to receive, which isn’t happening,” Ramanujan explained before muting his divisive post.

