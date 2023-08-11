Biker stops in rain to rescue cow stuck in mud

There are people who go out of their way to help animals in distress, and this biker is certainly among them. In a video posted on Instagram, he is seen stopping in the rain to rescue a cow stuck in the mud at the side of a road. The image shows a cow stuck in mud. (Instagram/@anny.arun)

The biker, who goes by AnnyArun on Instagram, shared the video along with a descriptive caption. “While we were looking for trails around Amasebailu, we noticed one cow that got stuck on the side of the road. A street seller from MP also joined in the efforts. A kind lady from the nearby house offered us water to clean up. Good day, good folks around a rainy day,” he wrote.

The video opens to show the biker suddenly stopping in the middle of the road, and as the camera pans to the side it becomes clear that he did so to help a cow that was stuck in the mud. The rest of the video shows how the biker, along with a few other people, pulls the animal out of the ditch to set it free.

The video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated close to 7.5 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes.

“Great soul,” posted an Instagram user. “Amazing work,” added another. “In today's era, whoever protects animals and birds, it seems that yes, humanity and kindness are still left and the people who do all these things are precious to me,” joined a third. “Great work,” wrote a fourth.