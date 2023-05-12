Bizarre recipe of mango omelette has irked netizens. Watch

It's the season of mangoes, and many people take every chance to relish this fruit. Many like to have the fruit as it is but may also make several recipes such as mango tarts, pastries, pickles, curries, and more. While several people love these recipes, would you ever consider mixing the flavour of mangoes in an omelette? As bizarre as this may sound, a street food vendor was recently seen making mango omelette, and this has left many unhappy. Mango omelette that has left many unhappy.(Instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie)

In a video shared by Instagram user @thegreatindianfoodie, you can see the street vendor making this combination on a tawa. He first adds oil to the hot tawa and breaks two eggs to fry them. Then he takes it out and adds boiled egg yolks with chillies and spices. He can also been seen adding mango juice to this. Once that is prepared, he pours this mixture over the fried eggs. But that's not where the recipe ends. Further, he adds boiled eggs with spices and mango juice and adds that too in his dish.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 7000 times. Many have even commented on the video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Please don't spoil mango juice." A second added, "This is like vomit." A third posted, "Stop it. Just stop it." "I have only one thing to ask. What pleasure are you guys getting from this?" expressed a fifth.