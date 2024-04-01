Brain teaser: How many children are there in the class? Solve without using calculator

Brain teasers are always fun to solve. These puzzles not only make you think in creative ways but also make you think outside the box in order to find the answer. So, if you are someone who loves solving such puzzles, we have just the one for you. Can you solve this brain teaser?(Instagram/@Heights - for your brain & gut)

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle "Heights - for your brain & gut". The question reads, "Fourteen of the kids in the class are girls. Eight of the kids wear blue shirts. Two of the kids are neither girls nor wear blue shirts. Five of the kids are girls who wear blue shirts. How many kids are in the class?"

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it gained numerous likes and comments. Several people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Check out how people reacted to this puzzle:

An individual wrote, "17 = 5 of the kids are girls that wore blue shirts, so logically, there must be 3 who aren't girls, so add that to the original number of 14 girls. 14 + 3"

A second said, "14 are girls 8 wear blue shirts and 2 additional are neither that make 16?"

"16 x14 girls + 2 that aren’t girls = 14. Doesn't matter what they're wearing," posted a third.

A few others also said "19" and "17" as the correct answers.

