Brain teaser: You have only 5 seconds to solve this simple maths puzzle

Vrinda Jain
Nov 14, 2023 08:00 AM IST

The brain teaser features a simple math question, yet it can prove to be a struggle for you to solve.

Are you someone who thinks brain teasers and puzzles are easy to solve? If yes, we bring you a question that will surely leave you searching for an answer. The brain teaser features a simple math question, yet it can prove to be a struggle for you to solve.

Can you solve this?
Can you solve this?

The brain teaser was shared by the Instagram handle EaseToLearn. The question states the maths puzzle that can be solved using basic logical reasoning. It reads, “Solve maths puzzle in 5 seconds. If 2÷3 = 10, 8+4 = 96, 7+2 = 63, 6+5 = 66 and 9+5 = ?”

Do you think you can solve this problem?

This brain teaser was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has garnered several likes and comments. A few also took to the comments section and said “126” is the correct answer. What is the correct solution according to you?

Earlier, another puzzle had gone viral on social media. The question states, "What is the closest time to midnight?" The puzzle also has four options, out of which one is the correct solution. The options are, "11:55 am," "12:06 am," "11:50 am" and "12:03 am." Can you answer this correctly?

