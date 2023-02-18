Bride and groom dance to Calm Down by Selena Gomez and Rema. Watch

Indian weddings include a lot of dancing. Some people may practice to showcase their dances, while others walk on the stage for impromptu performances. Now, a video of a bride and groom grooving to Calm Down, a song by Rema and Selena Gomez has gone viral.

The video shows the bride wearing a beautiful peach-coloured lehenga and the groom is in a white-coloured sherwani. As they start dancing, their friends and relatives start cheering for the newlyweds. At one point, even the groom keeps watching the bride’s performance in amazement.

Take a look at the clip here:

This adorable video was shared on February 16. Since being uploaded, it has received a few likes and comments. The clip also has over 800 views.

Take a look at the reactions here:

An individual in the Twitter comments section wrote, "Definitely 10, it's not easy to dance in that and still maintain your hair and composure." "Too cool," posted a second. A third person added, "Full marks to groom for his efforts and cool postures."