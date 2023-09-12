Cat discovers sunlight, tries to touch it. Watch adorable video

A sweet video showcasing a cat who discovered the sunlight for the first time has melted the hearts of many people on social media. The video was reshared on X by the handle @buitengebieden and originally posted by user ‘Feel good posts.’ Cat discovers sunlight. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)

The clip opens to show a kitten walking on the floor. When it comes near the sunlight, it pauses for a second and then looks up. The cat then tries to touch the sunlight with its paws. However, it seems baffled by the thought of not actually being able to touch the light. (Also Read: Cat turns into trainer for its human. Watch)

Watch the video of the cat discovering the sunlight here:

This post was shared on September 10. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than nine lakh times. The share also has over 10,000 likes and several comments.

Here’s what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, “Now that is too cute."

Another added, "I remember my kittens doing this!"

"How can anybody not love this baby, aww," expressed a third.

A fourth shared, "Too adorable."

