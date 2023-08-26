News / Trending / Cat turns into trainer for its human. Watch

Cat turns into trainer for its human. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 26, 2023 12:36 AM IST

Since being shared, this video has won the hearts of many people. Several said that the cat is “too cute.”

A sweet video showcasing a small cat has won the hearts of many on social media. It shows the kitty turning into a ‘personal trainer’ to help its human exercise.

Snapshot of the cat helping its human to exercise.
Snapshot of the cat helping its human to exercise.

The clip was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) handle Buitengebieden. This page often uploads cute videos and pictures of animals. Recently, they shared a clip of a 'Pawsonal trainer.' It opens to show a man doing sit-ups, and just behind the man, a kitty can be seen ‘supporting’ him. (Also Read: Meet Altair, the cat with the world's longest tail)

Watch this video of the cat helping the man here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 12 million times. Many have also liked and commented on the video.

Here's what people are saying about this cute cat video:

An individual wrote, "This little kitten is all about those sit-up gains. Kitten Coach in the house! Cutie, I say!"

A second added, "Sweet little golden nugget!" "Awww what a cute little helper," expressed a third. A fourth commented, "That’s a good training partner." A fifth said, "That’s one strong kitten."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out