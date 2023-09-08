Cat hides behind curtain to scare another kitty, then this happens

A video of an interaction between two cats has left people in splits. The video shows how one of the cats tries to scare another. It also captures what happens when it fails in completing its mission. The image shows a cat looking at a kitty hiding behind a curtain. (Reddit/@MdnightRmblr)

“Where they stop nobody knows,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The clip opens to show two cats sitting side by side. Within moments, one of them quietly goes and hides behind a curtain. The other kitty instantly notices this, so it stops to observe the cat hiding behind the curtain.

After a few seconds, the first cat jumps out, as if to scare the other kitty. However, things doesn’t go as planned and the duo ends up engaging in a fight.

Take a look at this video of two cats:

The post, since being shared two days ago, has accumulated close to 900 upvotes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Reddit users say about this cat video?

“I kept waiting for the ‘round and round they go’ but it never came,” shared a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “The battle continued downstairs, you’ll have to take my word for it.” Another added, “They are playing in slow motion.” A third added, “The sheer horror on the ginger cat’s face!” A fourth wrote, “This is so funny.”

A Reddit user also got curious about the caption and asked, “Trying to figure out if the title is a reference to something.” To this, the original poster wrote, “Old expression. Round and round they go where they stop nobody knows. Origins unknown, often used in games of chance using a spinning wheel. Also, heard on carousels.”