close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Cat that grew up with dogs thinks it is a pooch too, ‘barks’ at human

Cat that grew up with dogs thinks it is a pooch too, ‘barks’ at human

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 08, 2023 12:54 AM IST

“Cat barking,” posted an X user while reacting to a video showing a cat ‘pretending’ to be a dog.

A video of a cat’s funny antics has gone viral on X. The video shows how the kitten behaves more like a dog than a cat. It also captures the little one ‘barking’ at its pet parent.

The image shows a cat that thinks it is a dog. (Screengrab)
The image shows a cat that thinks it is a dog. (Screengrab)

The video was originally posted on TikTok and later made its way onto X where it was reshared by several X users. Just like this post that is shared with a caption that adds context to what is happening in the video. “When your kitten grows up with dogs,” it reads.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The video opens to show a cat perched on top of a couch looking at the camera. The kitty then slowly approaches its pet parent recording the scene. At one point, the kitty looks at the human and makes a sound which is like a mix between a bark and a meow.

Take a look at this video of the adorable cat:

The video was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to four million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

Check how X users reacted to the video:

“Cat barking,” posted an X user. “Hahaha, I have a cat like this, it's awesome!” added another. “This is so cute,” added a third. “How hilarious. It must think of itself as a dog. That meow - barking,” shared a fourth. “Bro forgot he is a cat,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using heart or laughing-out-loud emoticons.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out