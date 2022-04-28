Cat wants human to stop everything he is doing and pet it. Watch adorable video

Cats like getting pampered and at times that means getting some much-deserved pets from their humans. There are also videos on the Internet that show how cats don’t shy away while asking their pet parents to pet them. Just like this clip shared on Instagram. This shows a very adorable kitty asking a man to stop gardening and pay attention to it. There is a chance that the sweet video may leave you smiling.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the cat named Teddie. The cute furry creature shares the page with its kitty sibling Casper.

“This is why catdad can’t get anything done in the garden… lol,” reads the caption posted along with the video. And, once you watch the video you will get that it is an apt caption. The clip shows how the cat makes sure that the only work its human does is petting it.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 14,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various love-filled comments.

“You’re such a great helper Teddie!!” wrote an Instagram user. “The garden would never be as beautiful without Teddie’s help!” praised another. “Teddie is such a good helper,” shared a third along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “Your catdad just needs to understand that you're helping, not getting in the way,” expressed a fourth. “Too much love,” commented a fifth along with several heart emojis.

What are your thoughts on the video?

