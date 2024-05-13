CBSE Class 12th results: X erupts in memes after result announcement

Today, on May 13, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of the Class 12 board exams. Students across the country are filled with anxiety and anticipation as they rush to the CBSE website to find out how well they have performed. Meanwhile, some others have chosen to lighten up the mood by sharing funny memes on social media platforms to mark the occasion. One of the memes shared on X.

Many netizens took to various social media platforms to create memes that are making people laugh left and right.

Take a look at a few memes here:

According to CBSE, 1633730 students registered for this year's Class 12 board exam, of whom 1621224 appeared and 1426420 have passed the exam. Overall 87.98% passed. Last year 87.33% students passed the exams.

Students can check the CBSE results using roll number, school number and admit card ID at cbseresults.nic.in.