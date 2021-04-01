Clip by Arunachal Pradesh CM that Anand Mahindra reshared sparks naming contest

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu recently took to Twitter to share a video detailing a journey that he took to reach Vijaynagar from Miao, in the state. His tweet was re-shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra with a special mention about the car used in the journey. It’s Thar, a vehicle manufactured by Mahindra’s company. This sharing of tweets soon prompted an exciting and interesting naming contest on Twitter. Mahindra’s post accumulated witty to creative comments from many, including author Chetan Bhagat and industrialist Harsh Goenka.

However, before knowing what they tweeted, let’s take a look at the post that started it all.

“A story of our journey to reach the unreached. It took us two days to reach #Vijaynagar from #Miao travelling 157km through mud and jungle. Vijaynagar is a beautiful valley surrounded on three sides by Myanmar,” the CM wrote while sharing the video.

Anand Mahindra while re-sharing tweeted, “I think we need to create a Hall of Fame of those owners who know how to ‘Explore the Impossible’ with their Thars. Thar Pehelwans. Tharwans? Give me a better name. And I nominate Mr. Khandu straightaway for inclusion in the Hall of Fame!”

His post quickly attracted people’s attention with many sharing all sorts of comments, including Chetan Bhagat. Replying to Mahindra’s post, this is the name he suggested:

Thar Czars — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 31, 2021

As for Harsh Goenka, this is what he shared:

THARoor! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 31, 2021

Here’s what some others shared:

Some incredible ideas coming through...🙏🏽 https://t.co/dnB8KqJAwS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 31, 2021

What name would you suggest?

