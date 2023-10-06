Cobra 'trying’ footwear will send shivers down your spine. Watch

In the recent past, there have been several incidents involving snakes hiding in sneaky corners of the house. From hiding behind a toilet seat to inside a sofa, many such incidents have creeped out people. Now, another such snake-related incident has sent shivers down the spine of netizens. It shows a cobra inside a shoe. Cobra inside a shoe. (Twitter/@Susanta Nanda)

“Cobra trying a new footwear. Jokes apart, as the monsoon is coming to a close, please be extra careful,” wrote IFS Susanta Nanda on X as he shared the video.

The clip opens to show a cobra slithering out of a shoe and trying to attack the person who is recording its video. (Also Read: Little snake hiding inside shoe creeps out Internet)

Watch the video of the snake inside the shoe here:

This post was shared on October 5. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 55,000 times. The share has also received over 500 likes and several comments.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "That’s a shock! Clothes and umbrellas need to be checked in a similar fashion. On a related note… I Had the fortune to rescue and release a similar-sized cobra last year who had lost its way into our apartment complex. Luckily GKVK university campus nearby, it found a home."

A second added, "We were always taught to turn our boots upside down before wearing them for good reason, from scorpions to snakes...you never know."

"Good post. Monsoons, extreme winters, and summers make them wriggle out of their comfort homes. The skin burns in summer and in winter they wish to have a sun bath," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "One of my worst nightmares. I once wore shoes with frogs inside and threw them away."

"This is very scary," commented another.

A sixth said, "Oh my god, scary."

