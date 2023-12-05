Couple's garden ornament turns out to be unexploded bomb

When a garden ornament that had been there for more than a century was discovered to be a military explosive from the 19th century, a bomb squad was dispatched to a house in Wales. As per reports, Jeffrey Edwards, 77, who has been living in in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, said that the previous owners of the house informed him that the object had been in the yard for decades, so they didn't remove it. The bomb disposal squad removed the bomb from the house. (Facebook/@Milford Haven and Neyland Police)

A police officer spotted the bomb and informed the couple. He also told them that he would inform the Ministry of Defence. Later, he informed the couple that a bomb squad would be visiting their house, reported the BBC. Tests indicated that the bomb was live. It was transported to a closed quarry in Walwyn's Castle, where it was covered in five tons of sand and set off.

"We didn't sleep a wink all night. It knocked us for six. I told the bomb disposal unit 'we're not leaving the house, we're staying here. If it goes up, we're going to go up with it,'" said Edwards to BBC.

Edwards was happy to learn that it had broken into two parts and originated from a British vessel, dating between 1880 and 1890. Though he expressed sadness at losing it, he hopes to see it in a museum.