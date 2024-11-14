Menu Explore
Courageous mother leopard fiercely battles lioness to protect her cubs. Watch

BySakshi Sah
Nov 14, 2024 11:00 AM IST

A fearless mother leopard fights off a lioness to protect her cubs in an intense encounter. A footage of the incident has gone viral.

In a remarkable display of courage, a mother leopard fought against a lioness to save her cubs in Serengeti National Park, Tanzania. The intense encounter was recorded by a couple, Carol and Bob, along with their ranger, Godliving Shoo, and was later posted on YouTube by LatestSightings.

A brave mother leopard fights to keep her cubs safe from a lioness.(Screengrab YouTube/@Latest Sightings)
A brave mother leopard fights to keep her cubs safe from a lioness.(Screengrab YouTube/@Latest Sightings)

Godliving knew of a leopard denning in the area and thought it would be a great time to try and spot her. As they searched for the leopard, they soon spotted her and her two playful cubs.

Carol described how they noticed a lioness crouched nearby, seemingly watching the leopards. At first, they thought the lioness was focused on a wildebeest in the distance, but it became clear she was targeting the leopards.

Fight for survival

The video shows the two animals starting to fight on the ground. Even though the lioness was on top, she was shocked by how fierce the leopard was. The leopard fought back strongly, biting and kicking at the lioness. In an amazing moment, she managed to grab the lioness’s leg, which made the lioness jump back in pain.

With the lioness distracted, the mother leopard seized the chance to escape with her cubs. She quickly climbed a nearby tree, just as the rest of the lion pride arrived. They tried to reach her but failed. Luckily, one of the lions caught a wildebeest, which diverted their attention away from the leopard.

Also Read: Lioness and leopard engage in fierce fight atop a tree. What happened next will leave you stunned

Take a look at the video here:

This viral video shows how far a mother can go to protect her little ones. The comment section is full of users praising the mother leopard for her bravery and determination.

One of the users, natlovefashion27, commented, "No matter what species you are, one thing remains a fact across the board. There's nothing like a mother's love".

Also Read: Fearless honey badger takes on three leopards in wild, wild showdown, watch who wins

A second user, wc4109, commented, “That’s one brave selfless mother leopard. Glad to hear she and cubs made it to safety”.

The video was posted on October 24, 2024, and since then it has garnered more than 2 million views and several comments.

