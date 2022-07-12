Home / Trending / Cute baby koala has a ‘comfort koala’ soft toy friend. Watch adorable video
  • This video that has been originally shared on Instagram by the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital shows how a baby koala sits on a weighing scale with its koala soft toy.
The baby koala and its ‘comfort koala’ soft toy. (Instagram/@currumbinwildlifehospital)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 12:06 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Growing up, we all have that one friend who becomes our go-to. Happy days or sad, this is the friend to who we are most attached and stay with for a long time. And if this is the case with human babies or kids, the case is quite similar when it comes to adorable little fur babies. This video that has recently been shared on Instagram shows a cute little baby koala who is being taken care of by medical professionals. The video shows how the baby koala gets weighed. And there is a fair chance that this video will make you smile from cheek to cheek owing to how entirely adorable it is.

The video shows the baby koala sitting on a weighing scale but with its ‘comfort koala’ soft toy friend. “@currumbinwildlifehospital is taking care of little flora the koala. How cute is the comfort koala friend Flora has?” reads the caption accompanying this Instagram video. It was originally shared on the page dedicated to the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital.

Shared on June 9, this video of the baby koala already has over 1.57 lakh likes.

“He is holding on to his stuffed friend,” reads an adorable comment. “So sweet,” posts another individual. “My favourite animal,” admits a third.

Tuesday, July 12, 2022
