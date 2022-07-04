Home / Trending / Do you know how cute koala patients are weighed at this animal hospital? Watch
Do you know how cute koala patients are weighed at this animal hospital? Watch

  • This video that has been shared on Instagram by the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital, shows how their veterinary doctors weigh koala bears.
This is how koala patients at weighed at the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital, Australia.&nbsp;(Instagram/@currumbinwildlifehospital)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 10:56 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Videos of animals being treated back to health are some of the cutest ones on the Internet. This time, a hospital has shared a video of how they weigh koalas at their facility. The video has been shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital, Australia. The page has more than 1.16 lakh followers on it who love to see the photos and videos that they share on a daily basis. There is a good chance that this particular video of the baby koala will bring a smile to your face and light up your day.

“This is how our vet staff weigh koala patients! We use a tree fork with a weighing scale attached,” explains the caption that this video was shared on Instagram with. The caption was complete with the emoji of a koala bear.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 21, the video has gotten more than 3,400 likes.

One comment reads, "Too much cuteness!" "Cute baby," an Instagram user remarks. A third response reads, "Damn these guys are good!" Another individual writes, “Ingenious.”

Monday, July 04, 2022
