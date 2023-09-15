Dog barks at cat climbing stairs. Watch how kitty takes its revenge

A video of rivalry between a dog and a cat has left people amused. The clip shows how the kitty takes its revenge after the dog decides to bark at it without any reason. The image shows an interaction between a cat and a dog. (Reddit/@BakShup)

The video is posted on Reddit. The clip opens to show a dog standing on top of stairs relentlessly barking at a cat trying to climb it. At first, the kitty halts at its place, as if to wait for the dog to stop. However, when the pooch keeps on barking, the kitty decides to take its revenge and rushes towards the dog at full speed. The doggo gets startled and runs away to seek refuge behind another dog sitting on a sofa.

Take a look at this video of the rivalry between the dog and the cat:

The video was posted some 17 hours ago. Till now, the clip has gathered close to 5,300 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

Here's what people are saying about this video of the dog and the cat:

“Everyone is all tough until the cat charges,” shared a Reddit user. “That was a hilarious transformation! The dog's face is priceless, it looks like it was caught in the middle of a big dilemma,” added another. “My dog did something similar to my sister’s cat. Except the cat calmly walked up to my dog and slapped him. My dog went running. It was hilarious and effective. He avoided the cat after that,” posted a third.

“From brave to coward in 2.3 seconds!” joined a fourth. “Omg at first I missed the cat and I was like the dog has had it with the stairs?! What’s going on here? DID NOT DISAPPOINT. I'M DYING,” wrote a fifth.