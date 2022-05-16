Dog dodges waves on a paddleboard alone like a pro surfer. Video goes viral

Are you someone who loves watching videos of dogs and cats? There are many videos on social media that show dogs and cats doing cute antics which are adorable to watch. Some videos also show pooches showing their talents. However, what this doggo does is really unbelievable and stunning to watch. A video of a dog surfing on a paddleboard was posted on Instagram and it is going really viral. The video of the dog riding the waves is definitely worth a watch.

The video was posted by the Instagram account rippinrosiedog on May 4 and it has got over 19 million views. The dog named Rosie Drottar is seen riding a wave for 25 seconds. The video shows an instructor giving the cue to the dog to start surfing. The dog wearing a life jacket balanced herself on the paddleboard and managed to dodge the waves expertly by standing and ducking just like a pro surfer.

“25 second ride, surfing is a dog’s life,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has got more than 1.8 million likes and prompted users to post several comments.

“Omg this dog is the sweetest. Surf surf surf!” commented an Instagram user. “Born water dog with the soul of a surfer,” posted another. “The coolest dog ever,” wrote a third. “Surfs way better than me!” posted another one.

The dog lives in Santa Cruz in California. She has over 35,000 followers on Instagram.

