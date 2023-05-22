Home / Trending / Dog skillfully plays jenga with pet parent, old video goes viral again

Dog skillfully plays jenga with pet parent, old video goes viral again

ByArfa Javaid
May 22, 2023 10:19 AM IST

An old video that is going crazy viral again shows a dog playing jenga with its pet parent.

If you’ve ever played jenga or seen people playing it, you know how tricky it is to remove a single block without the whole tower falling. It’s a challenge that often leads players to topple the entire structure inadvertently. Probably that is why this old video of a dog playing the game has gone viral again. Shared on Instagram, the dog can be seen gently removing a Jenga block using its mouth with incredible precision and finesse. What’s truly astonishing is that the dog pulls out the tile without causing the tower to collapse.

Dog removes a tile from the tower as he plays jenga with the pet parent. (Instagram/@feedium)
Dog removes a tile from the tower as he plays jenga with the pet parent. (Instagram/@feedium)

Also Read: Lions team up to secure their meal, pull warthog from burrow

Originally shared on Insta handle @my_aussie_gal, the video went viral again after the Instagram page Feedium re-posted it with the caption, “Smart dog.” The video opens to show the dog calmly removing a block from a tower. As the clip continues, the dog’s pet parent also removes a block, adding to the suspense. With careful consideration, the dog selects the next block to remove, managing to do so without causing the tower to collapse. This video of a dog skillfully playing jenga has left viewers in awe.

Watch the viral video here:

The video, since being shared on May 6, has accumulated over one million likes and more than 13.9 million views. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section to leave their thoughts on the dog’s jenga playing skills.

Here are some of the reactions:

“She was so still and focused, I thought the video was paused,” commented an Instagram user. Another added, “I never watched a video with this much attention.” “This is incredible.. dogs do really understand humans. Period! Amazing,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “We all know we held our breaths as we internally cheered for this baby.” “This dog would beat me in jenga in its sleep,” posted a fifth. What are your thoughts on this dog’s jenga playing skills?

Also Read: Cats play a tic-tac-toe game in viral video. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
dog. dog video viral video + 1 more
dog. dog video viral video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out