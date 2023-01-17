Duo’s freestyle dance to Qala’s Shauq wins Remo D’souza’s heart. Watch

Netflix film Qala has created quite a buzz among people due to its incredible array of music that touches the very soul and resonates with the symphony of love. While many of us are listening to the film’s songs on loop, others are sharing beautiful renditions on social media. Some are even posting dance covers and wowing people online. Now, a video of two people dancing together to Qala’s song Shauq has surfaced online and is winning people’s hearts left, right and centre.

“Finally! With lots of difficulties and struggle we were able to shoot this,” read the caption of the dance video shared on Instagram. The video shows Sara Soni and Ajay Nair dancing to the tunes of Shauq, and their carefree attitude, well-synchronized performance and chemistry have tugged at netizen’s heartstrings. The song that conveys the story of heartbreak and love is written by the very talented writer Varun Grover. It is beautifully composed by Amit Trivedi and is crooned by Swanand Kirkire, Shahid Mallya and Sireesha Bhagavatula.



The video was shared a week ago on Instagram, and it has since managed to collect over 4.2 lakh views. The dance video has also raked up more than 47,400 likes and several comments from netizens as well as verified handles.



Indian choreographer Remo D’souza reacted to the video and dropped several clapping emoticons in the comments. Indian TV personality Shruti Sinha also commented and wrote “wow” with a smiling face with heart eyes emoji. Choreographer Rahul Shetty posted “Haaay” with heart emoticons. An Instagram user expressed, “Pure talent. No fancy clothes, no fake chemistry, no extra makeup on, no drama.. just plain talent. Beautiful shooot you guys. Loved it.” Another shared, “You guys just made this song even more beautiful ... thank you guys.” “I can watch this all day, this reel just melts my heart,” commented a third.

