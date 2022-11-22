Elon Musk says this to Twitter critics, concludes his message with 'Namaste'

Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, has been receiving widespread criticism for quite a long time over his way of handling the micro-blogging site. While many aren't happy with the continuous layoffs, others are questioning him over the reinstatement of banned Twitter accounts. Musk has now put out a message for his critics and urged them to stay on other platforms. He concluded his message by tweeting 'namaste'.

"Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms – please, I’m begging you," wrote Elon Musk in a tweet. A few hours back, he replied to his own tweet and shared "Namaste" with a folded hands emoticon, underscoring that is the end of the dialogue.

Here's what Elon Musk posted on Twitter:

Namaste 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Elon Musk's posts have attracted a lot of eyeballs on Twitter. Many even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"Is this a reverse psychology trick?" enquired an individual. To this, Elon Musk replied, "It's a reverse, reverse psychology trick." "I’m not going anywhere," posted another. "Namaste Elon," wrote a third with folded hands emoticon. "Agreed. Much love and respect. Keep being great, Elon!" commented a fourth. The comments section is replete with 'namaste'.

Earlier today, Elon Musk announced that he is holding the relaunch of Blue Verified, citing fake accounts. "Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," tweeted Elon Musk.

