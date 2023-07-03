Human gets mad at dog for stealing socks, later finds cat framed her

Cute cat videos are super entertaining to watch. However, do you know what is even better? The clips that show the mischievous side of the pet kitties. Those are the videos that often leave people chuckling. Once in a while those videos also show the cats being evil masterminds and framing their doggo or kitty siblings for something that they did. Just like the situation this video shows. It shows how a cat frames a dog that makes their humans think that the doggo is stealing socks. The image shows a cat framing a dog. (Instagram/@nala_bluerags)

The video is posted on an Instagram page called Cats All Day. The page is filled with various videos of cats and their amazing adventures. This particular video involving a cat and a dog is reshared from another Instagram account. It is reposted with a caption that reads, “Their rent is paid, their food, healthcare and toys are free, they could spend all day laying belly up under the sun. But no. They NEED to stir up some drama.”

The video opens to show a cat hiding under a table with a sock in front of it. WIthin moments, the cat gets out of its hiding spot and goes near a sleeping dog. The kitty quality places the sock beside the doggo and runs away. A text overlay appearing on the screen also explains the incident in detail. “This whole time we were getting mad at our dog for stealing socks… and the cat has been framing her the whole time,” it reads.

Take a look at the video of the mischievous cat that framed a dog:

Did the video leave you laughing out loud? Well, you're not alone. There are many who took to the comments section of the post to share how much they enjoyed watching the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the cat:

“Maybe the cat collects them as gifts for the dog? Idk if that's the case but that's the best case scenario lol,” joked an Instagram user. “That dog said I don't even like socks,” joined another. “Kitty was really trying to get the dog kicked out the house,” added a third. “The villain I aspire to become,” wrote a fourth