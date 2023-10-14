Fans chant ‘India, India’ outside Narendra Modi Stadium

Cricket fans' four-year wait is ending as India and Pakistan are set to clash in a World Cup match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in less than half an hour. ICC shared a video on Instagram, showcasing Indian fans' excitement while reaching the venue, where the match is scheduled to start at 2 PM. The clip captures people chanting ‘India, India’ and waving the national flag. World Cup 2023: The image shows Indian fans outside Narendra Modi Stadium for India vs Pakistan match. (Instagram/@icc)

“The fans are ready for #INDvPAK,” ICC wrote as they posted the video. The clip opens to show people of different ages wearing Indian jerseys and shouting the team’s name. A few are also seen waving the Indian flag. Some of them are also heard saying ‘India will win”. Excited fans also show their tickets for this highly-anticipated match.

Take a look at this video by ICC ahead of IND vs PAK match:

The video was posted a little over an hour ago. Since then, the clip has received more than two lakh views. It has also accumulated close to 43,000 likes. While some showed their support for India, a few asked why the video doesn’t show Pakistani fans.

How did Instagram users react to ICC’s video?

“Mauka Mauka, India will win,” wrote an Instagram user referencing a popular ad campaign surrounding India vs Pakistan World Cup matches. “Wish I was there,” shared another. “Where are the Pakistani fans?” asked a third.

