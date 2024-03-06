India's first AI teacher, Iris, launched in a Kerala school. Here’s what you need to know

In a first in India, a school in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram has introduced an AI teacher, Iris. The robot, based on generative AI, and created by Maker Labs is ‘poised to redefine the learning landscape’. The AI robot will push the boundaries of ‘what’s possible’ in the field of education. India's first AI teacher, Iris, interacts with a student. (X/@makerlabs_official)

“Breaking boundaries in education: Introducing IRIS, India’s first AI teacher robot based on generative AI,” reads a part of the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram.

The company added, “With IRIS, we’ve set out to revolutionise education by harnessing the power of AI to create a truly personalised learning experience. By adapting to each student’s needs and preferences, IRIS empowers educators to deliver engaging and effective lessons like never before.”

In the clip, one can see the robot being unveiled on stage at Kerala’s KTCT Higher Secondary School. It also shows the robot inside a classroom, interacting with children. Iris was inaugurated by Dr K Rajeev, Director of the Space Physics Laboratory (SPL) of VSSC. A text insert on the video informs that the AI teacher has become the ‘closest pals’ of students of KTCT Higher Secondary School in Kerala.

According to a DNA report, the robot can move, interact, and answer students' questions. The students are so impressed with the robot that there are zero absentees in the classes taken by the AI teacher. The robot can teach subjects from nursery to Class 12. The robot currently speaks three languages - English, Hindi and Malayalam, and the developers are planning to expand this to over 20 languages. Further, Iris also has the ability to block inappropriate content like drugs and violence.