 India's first AI teacher, Iris, launched in Kerala school. All you need to know | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / India's first AI teacher, Iris, launched in a Kerala school. Here’s what you need to know

India's first AI teacher, Iris, launched in a Kerala school. Here’s what you need to know

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 06, 2024 07:24 PM IST

India’s first AI teacher, Iris, will push the boundaries of ‘what’s possible’ in the field of education.

In a first in India, a school in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram has introduced an AI teacher, Iris. The robot, based on generative AI, and created by Maker Labs is ‘poised to redefine the learning landscape’. The AI robot will push the boundaries of ‘what’s possible’ in the field of education.

India's first AI teacher, Iris, interacts with a student. (X/@makerlabs_official)
India's first AI teacher, Iris, interacts with a student. (X/@makerlabs_official)

Read| AI could pass any human exam in 5 years, clear medical tests: Nvidia CEO

“Breaking boundaries in education: Introducing IRIS, India’s first AI teacher robot based on generative AI,” reads a part of the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The company added, “With IRIS, we’ve set out to revolutionise education by harnessing the power of AI to create a truly personalised learning experience. By adapting to each student’s needs and preferences, IRIS empowers educators to deliver engaging and effective lessons like never before.”

In the clip, one can see the robot being unveiled on stage at Kerala’s KTCT Higher Secondary School. It also shows the robot inside a classroom, interacting with children. Iris was inaugurated by Dr K Rajeev, Director of the Space Physics Laboratory (SPL) of VSSC. A text insert on the video informs that the AI teacher has become the ‘closest pals’ of students of KTCT Higher Secondary School in Kerala.

Watch the video of AI teacher Iris here:

Also Read| AI advisory is only for significant platforms, says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

According to a DNA report, the robot can move, interact, and answer students' questions. The students are so impressed with the robot that there are zero absentees in the classes taken by the AI teacher. The robot can teach subjects from nursery to Class 12. The robot currently speaks three languages - English, Hindi and Malayalam, and the developers are planning to expand this to over 20 languages. Further, Iris also has the ability to block inappropriate content like drugs and violence.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On