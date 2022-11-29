Home / Trending / Japanese woman creates adorable anime coffee art, netizens are impressed

Japanese woman creates adorable anime coffee art, netizens are impressed

Published on Nov 29, 2022 12:16 PM IST

An adorable video shared on Instagram shows a woman creating amazing foam art on top of coffee mugs. Watch

ByVrinda Jain

Art is not only limited to just canvases or drawings and sculptures. If you look around, there is so much that artists create from various things. Among these, food art is an upcoming genre that many people love to experiment with. Recently, a video of a woman making art from foam and cream on top of coffee mugs has gone viral.

In a video shared by the Instagram page @japanoninsta, you can see a woman named Run creating adorable foam art. In the video, she can be seen making Pikachu, Shiba Inu, Hello Kitty, Totoro, and other characters. In the post's caption, they informed that Runa can make 2D and 3D latter art. They further added, "Runa was very kind and made me two 3D latte art coffees. One was Totoro from Ghibli, and the other one was Kirby from Nintendo!"

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared two days ago on the social media site. Since being shared, it has been liked 19,000 times and has several comments. Many netizens said that they also wanted to try her coffee.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Ahh!!! I'll be in Japan in a week. Must get a Totoro one." A second person said, "Great skill." A third user added, "I love this." "Will definitely visit this cafe next year," said a fourth.

