Kid hides toaster in bag, takes it to school for this heartwarming reason

A Twitter thread about a kid hiding a toaster in his schoolbag and taking it to school has turned people hearts into puddle. What started on a funny note quickly turned heartwarming when the reason behind the kid’s actions was revealed. There is a chance that the tale will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart too.

Twitter user Elisa Stone Leahy shared the story about her son on her personal Twitter handle. “Apparently my kid got in trouble today for PACKING OUR TOASTER IN HIS BACKPACK and pulling it out at lunch to make pop tarts for his class. I can’t stop laughing,” she wrote. “Ok, I hear that the teacher actually only told him not to “make a habit of it.” So I wonder how many times make a habit? I also wonder if I should hide the popcorn popper…,” she added.

The story took a wholesome turn with this third tweet that she shared. “Got a bit more detail of the incident: He took his backpack to the lunchroom, found a spot by an outlet, pulled out the toaster, set it on the seat next to him and proceeded to toast pop tarts and pass them around. We only had enough at home for his table. He didn’t charge,” she posted.

In the next few tweets, Leahy also explained more about the toaster and the pop tart:

Are you saying aww already? Well, this next tweet in the thread about another incident involving the kid may leave you even more emotional. “He’s 13, a man of few words, a bit of a prankster, very sweet. A few years ago someone gave him $100 as a gift when he started cancer treatment. He asked to go buy Lego sets that he could give to other kids in the hospital. 5 years later, he’s just as sweet and no signs of cancer,” they mom wrote. She then added this tweet urging people to donate to their local food pantries.

The main tweet, since being shared, has gone all kinds of viral. Till now, it has gathered nearly 7.7 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. While replying to one such comment about how no one noticed the toaster in a school bag, this is what the mom shared:

“He should be celebrated. He’s going to be running a company one day. Mark my words,” wrote a Twitter user. “OK - I want to be on his team,” posted another. “He should get a student of the month award. That planning, that preparation - perfect!” shared a third.

She also posted an image of the hero in question while holding the toaster in one hand and a box of pop tarts in another:

