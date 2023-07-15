Kitten thinks he's a bunny, hops around the house. Watch

Do you love watching videos of cats? Do you find such videos entertaining? If your answers to these questions are yes and yes, then here is a video that will leave you happy. This video shows a kitten imitating a bunny. Chances are, the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear. The image shows a kitten that loves imitating a bunny. (Screengrab)

The video was posted on an Instagram page dedicated to cats. The video opens to show an adorable cat sitting beneath a table. Within moments, a very cute bunny goes near the kitten and sits beside it. After some time, the bunny moves away and the kitty follows it. However, instead of walking in its usual way, the cat starts hopping just like the bunny.

Take a look at the sweet video of the cat and the bunny:

Did the video make you say ‘aww’ and that too multiple times? Several Instagram users took to the comments section of the video to share how they found the clip adorable. They also dropped various love-filled comments. A few also expressed their dissatisfaction over the video being “too short”.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the kitten imitating a bunny:

“This video needs to be longer!” urged an Instagram user. “I now require a pet baby bunny and a kitten to raise together,” joined another. “Oh how freaking cute!!!” added a third. “I can't take the cuteness,” wrote a fourth.

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 7.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered more than 34,000 likes. What are your thoughts on the video of the bunny and cat?