Lucky Ali performs unusual rendition of O Sanam, Aamir Ali shares magical video
Lucky Ali's popular song O Sanam is a fan favourite. An unusual rendition of the track, performed by the musician himself, has graced the Internet. The lyrics which have always won many hearts fit seamless with this version of the tune too. If you're someone who played the original piece on repeat, then you must watch this video.
Actor Aamir Ali shared the recording on his official Instagram account. The caption shared alongside the post reads, "My all-time favourite #LuckyAli. Recently I met my all-time fave @officialluckyali... no words, just watch and enjoy this amazing song once again".
The clip shows Lucky Ali standing on a stage donning a white kurta. The singer holds a microphone in his hands as the background musicians start to play the famous track's initial notes. Melodious music fills the air, and soon enough, Lucky Ali's incredible voice follows suit.
To say that the performance is captivating would be an understatement. But don't just take our word for it, watch the fascinating video yourself here:
Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has over 3.2 lakh views. It has also garnered many appreciative comments.
Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Natural and pure".
Another individual wrote, "And my heartbeat goes up and down". "Such a gem," read one comment under the post.
Somebody else stated, "He is exceptional," while a netizen proclaimed, "I don't know why I am crying, but the song touched my heart. Great singing".
What are your thoughts on this rendition?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vice principal writes letter to Tooth Fairy vouching for kid who lost his tooth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Can you see the bands of colour’: Asks astronaut while posting pics of the Sun
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magicians to meet online to mark 100 years of sawing people in half trick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Nothing is impossible’: Differently abled Gaza man conquers karate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucky Ali performs unusual rendition of O Sanam, Aamir Ali shares magical video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pictures of crocodile couple swimming together prompt people to say ‘true love’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This American website is looking to pay someone to eat pizza and watch Netflix
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cincinnati Zoo shares special post for Hudo the Komodo dragon’s 18th birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishad Premji shares vintage pic of grandmother, says her values shaped Wipro
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris’ touching Instagram post about her mother wins netizens’ hearts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors plan to set up Covid-19 museum in Kolkata to commemorate pandemic fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Just like her mom’: Dance video of Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy wins people over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden unveils Greta Thunberg stamp as part of series focusing on environment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elephant ‘talks’ to mahout in this super sweet video. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Director’s miniature movie theater wows people. Clip ends with sweet twist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox