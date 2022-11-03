Man buys food for UP couple flying for the first time. See viral LinkedIn post

A man has been receiving much praise from netizens after his LinkedIn post on how he helped an elderly couple board a flight, who were first-time flyers, went viral. Not just this, he even bought them food without letting them know about it.

LinkedIn user Amitabh Shah was travelling from Kanpur to Delhi when he came across an elderly couple in the boarding area. The two seemed tired and clueless as they travelled on a bus for eight hours from a remote village in UP to get to Delhi airport. Soon, Shah walked up to them and helped them board the flight. "I saw them in the boarding area completely clue less and could tell it's there first time & they didn't understand English. I walked upto them with a smile and asked them to simply follow me," wrote Amitabh Shah in a LinkedIn post.

Shah added, "Inside the flight, they were seated just in front of me. The aunty asked me - 'Can you pls take our picture and send it to our daughter who has a phone with WhatsApp - so she knows we are safe?' I took this pic & sent it."

Shah further mentioned that he got them each a sandwich and juice, as the couple seemed hungry and thirsty, without letting them know that he paid for their meals. "When the air hostess came to serve food, they declined but clearly seemed hungry and thirsty for hours. I told the air hostess to give them paneer sandwiches and juices & to tell them it was complimentary as they were lucky customers to win a free meal. Of course, I paid for it when they were not seeing," he further mentioned in the post.

"They simply 'smiled' at me as we landed and went our own ways. This magical Thursday, we should always be kind at every opportunity we get, & trust me opportunities to be kind are all around you, aren't they?" he concluded his post with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at his viral LinkedIn post below:

Since being shared two weeks ago, the post has grabbed over 24,200 eyeballs. It has also raked up more than 900 comments and several reshares.

"Great! Awesome," posted an individual. "What I read in here was a couple feeling lost at the airport because they didn't speak the same language as others. Amitabh Shah it was awesome you took the time to help them out , care for them through their journey and made them comfortable thru it . While travel should be for anyone and everyone , the level of anxiety varies and airlines also need to do a better job in this as well. That's the only way people even from remote areas will be more comfortable flying," wrote another. "Kindness is never out of fashion.. there's nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of their way to make someone's life beautiful.. hats off to you for this splendid job ... Huge respect," shared a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON