Home / Trending / Man buys food for UP couple flying for the first time. See viral LinkedIn post

Man buys food for UP couple flying for the first time. See viral LinkedIn post

trending
Published on Nov 03, 2022 06:42 PM IST

The heartwarming story where a man helped an elderly couple from UP board a flight was shared on LinkedIn.

The man bought food for this couple from UP, who boarded the flight for the first time.(LinkedIn/@Amitabh Shah)
The man bought food for this couple from UP, who boarded the flight for the first time.(LinkedIn/@Amitabh Shah)
ByArfa Javaid

A man has been receiving much praise from netizens after his LinkedIn post on how he helped an elderly couple board a flight, who were first-time flyers, went viral. Not just this, he even bought them food without letting them know about it.

LinkedIn user Amitabh Shah was travelling from Kanpur to Delhi when he came across an elderly couple in the boarding area. The two seemed tired and clueless as they travelled on a bus for eight hours from a remote village in UP to get to Delhi airport. Soon, Shah walked up to them and helped them board the flight. "I saw them in the boarding area completely clue less and could tell it's there first time & they didn't understand English. I walked upto them with a smile and asked them to simply follow me," wrote Amitabh Shah in a LinkedIn post.

Shah added, "Inside the flight, they were seated just in front of me. The aunty asked me - 'Can you pls take our picture and send it to our daughter who has a phone with WhatsApp - so she knows we are safe?' I took this pic & sent it."

Shah further mentioned that he got them each a sandwich and juice, as the couple seemed hungry and thirsty, without letting them know that he paid for their meals. "When the air hostess came to serve food, they declined but clearly seemed hungry and thirsty for hours. I told the air hostess to give them paneer sandwiches and juices & to tell them it was complimentary as they were lucky customers to win a free meal. Of course, I paid for it when they were not seeing," he further mentioned in the post.

"They simply 'smiled' at me as we landed and went our own ways. This magical Thursday, we should always be kind at every opportunity we get, & trust me opportunities to be kind are all around you, aren't they?" he concluded his post with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at his viral LinkedIn post below:

Since being shared two weeks ago, the post has grabbed over 24,200 eyeballs. It has also raked up more than 900 comments and several reshares.

"Great! Awesome," posted an individual. "What I read in here was a couple feeling lost at the airport because they didn't speak the same language as others. Amitabh Shah it was awesome you took the time to help them out , care for them through their journey and made them comfortable thru it . While travel should be for anyone and everyone , the level of anxiety varies and airlines also need to do a better job in this as well. That's the only way people even from remote areas will be more comfortable flying," wrote another. "Kindness is never out of fashion.. there's nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of their way to make someone's life beautiful.. hats off to you for this splendid job ... Huge respect," shared a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral linkedin viral + 1 more
its viral linkedin viral

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out