Man gets ‘knighted’ by giraffe while cycling in South Africa. Watch

In an unusual incident, a man cycling through a safari park in South Africa came face to face with a giraffe. The video, captured on a GoPro was shared on Instagram by the individual named Timmy. In the clip, the giraffe was seen sniffing Timmy curiously and the whole interaction has left netizens with mixed reactions.

“Knighted by a giraffe. 2 hours into a bike ride with @tazzyscriven, we encountered a giraffe in the road. After watching for close to an hour we braved going around this gentle giant (as instructed by the bike park) but were stopped for an investigation. I kept backing up as I was in shock from how big the giraffe's knees are but he kept sniffing,” explains the caption shared alongside the clip. The giraffe can be seen inspecting the duo carefully before passing by.

Take a look at the clip:





Shared on April 24, the clip has garnered over 1,700 likes and tons of awe-struck comments. People shared varied reactions under the clip. While some found the encounter to be exciting, others expressed how the situation could’ve taken a dangerous turn.

“What an honour and a blessing. Love it!” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow wow wow what an experience,” commented another.

“It is gorgeous! Did you feel scared while trying to touch it?” asked a third. To which Timmy replied, “Actually all I could think about was how it kept walking forward as I took steps back, the joy came after!”

