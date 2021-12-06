Man recreates Aladdin as he rides on a ‘magic carpet’. Watch viral video

A YouTuber has made great use of his engineering talents and created a magic flying carpet, just like the one in the Disney classic - Aladdin. Posting on his YouTube channel, RhyzOrDie, this Aladdin could be seen hovering around the streets of Dubai and on a stretch of water as well.

Throughout the video, he can be seen on his magic carpet - just like Aladdin who pretended to be “Prince Ali” so as to impress Princess Jasmine. It was also evident that people who could see this man glide by, were amazed by his recreation. They were intently looking at him and some were even recording this marvel on their phones as he floated past.

Watch his adventures here:

Posted on November 1, this video has garnered more than one lakh views and several comments from YouTube users.

“You just lifted the mood of passers-by,” reads a comment. “Very cool footage using the hydrofoil board! Love that you filtered out the shaft to make it look like it's floating. Cool stuff!”, posted another. “What an amazing creativity it is. Specially when on water,” complimented a third.

He also posted a video showing what went on behind the scenes of this carpet ride around two weeks ago.

Take a look at the BTS video:

What are your thoughts on this modern day Aladdin?

