Man’s incredible street dance performance on Michael Jackson’s Dangerous goes viral

A video of a man showcasing some amazing moves while dancing to Michael Jackson’s Dangerous went viral online. There is a chance that the man’s performance will not only make you applaud him but will also remind you of the famous American singer and dancer.

Twitter user Kaveri shared the video. “The Ghost of Michael Jackson lives within him,” she wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip that may make you want to shake a leg too:

The Ghost Of Michael Jackson lives within him. pic.twitter.com/l7DDGGyiXV — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) September 29, 2021

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 80,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The video is also being shared across various social media platforms.

The tweet prompted people to post varied comments. While some praised the man’s performance, others expressed how he should be given a chance at a bigger platform.

“It was quite entertaining and good one. Thanks for sharing,” wrote a Twitter user. “@anuragkashyap72... We have noticed in your movies that you give chance to raw talent. If possible, please help this guy or please share with your friends in industry so he can be part of any dance group. @shiamakofficial @TheFarahKhan,” posted another while tagging Anurag Kashyap, Shiamak Davar, and Farah Khan.

“Indeed yes. He's got the moves and actually very good. Great flexibility. Needs a nudge in the right direction. Hope he makes it,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?