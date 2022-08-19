Man’s LinkedIn post on wife’s battle with cancer may leave you emotional

Fighting a battle with the deadly disease cancer is never easy. People often need all the support they could get in this fight. Thankfully, there are people who help others in their trying times to make their lives a little easier. Such a story was recently posted by a LinkedIn user Babar Shaikh hailing from Pakistan. He shared how he and his wife got unconditional support from their workplaces during his wife’s cancer battle.

“6th Jan 2022, we found a lump on my wifes chest. 2 weeks, countless hours of waiting in hospital lobbies, meeting numerous oncologist and breast surgeons and a million scans later, our world turned upside down. Zahra had stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma, a highly malignant breast cancer which was fast growing. More than a sense of dread, there was anxiety and confusion before we internalised the fact that the battle was yet to come. But this was also when we made a decision - one where we would not let cancer run the narrative,” he wrote.

He added how following the diagnosis they left their home to be with his in-laws so his wife could get a better care. In his post, he also explained the support he and his wife received from their respective workplaces, besides their friends and families.

“Another lesson here is of support. Our families, our friends AND our teams at work. We found an over flow of kindness, from close ones as well as people we were barely acquainted with. A humbling reminder that there is so much good in this world,” he added.

“Her boss at work told her to come back in whatever capacity she could so she could continue working, giving her every flexibility there could possibly ever be. The office created an environment where she didn’t feel pressurized to work. What kept her going were kind words and appreciation of all she was doing by her colleagues,” he also explained. In his post, he further talked about the determination of his partner not just about fighting the disease but also continuing her office and business amid it all.

“Compassion and kindness, at home and at work, go a long way. Everyones fighting their battles, lets create systems that can make it just a tad bit easier for them,” he wrote and concluded his post.

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has also accumulated over 64,000 reactions and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many shared positive comments to show their appreciation.

